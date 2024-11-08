Church of the Mountains: a place as welcoming as nature itself

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Mountains don’t discriminate. And the Church of the Mountains is no different. A historic landmark in Truckee since 1869, Church of the Mountains is embracing a mission of inclusivity that welcomes everyone, with a focus on those from the pride community who have faced significant persecution. It’s important to highlight, though, that church leadership emphasizes their commitment to supporting the pride community while also welcoming everyone, regardless of whether they identify with that community.

Kathleen Zemaitis, finance chair, and Swenja Ziegler, Staff Parish Relations Chair, are driving the church’s vision to create a multigenerational community. “Everyone is welcome. Everyone is enough. We are open to all,” Zemaitis said. “Others see the bible as a rulebook, and we see the bible as a book of love.”

As part of their growth strategy, the church is actively seeking a joint pastor in collaboration with the Truckee Lutheran Presbyterian Church. “We are in a phase of building something new,” Ziegler said.

Beyond worship services, the church aims to be a vibrant community space. They host a fellowship music jam every Tuesday evening from 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m., encouraging creativity and performance. “We will clap for anyone,” Zemaitis said. They are also considering additional community activities, such as game nights and river walks.

A key focus for the church is attracting youth. “I would love our church to be filled with young people,” Zemaitis said. The church also hosts the Aspen Collective, a nonprofit that provides safe and sober spaces for local youth.

The Church of the Mountains, as of Dec. 2019, is recognized as an officially reconciling church, meaning it welcomes individuals regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or faith background.

Truckee Pride Week at Church of the Mountains. Provided / Kathleen Zemaitis

“The way we understand Jesus’ love and his ministry is fully inclusive,” Ziegler said. “Jesus is the coolest person in history. And he is still a model of how to live a loving and wholesome life.”

Community engagement is a cornerstone of the church’s mission. This summer, they hosted a free executive coaching cohort for emerging women and initiated a Spanish-English conversation club to support local residents. Their inclusive messaging is evident in their communications, which consistently use welcoming language.

Both Zemaitis and Ziegler understand the need for diverse expressions of faith. “It’s hard to find an inclusive church, and that’s why I’m here,” Zemaitis said, while Ziegler added, “We have to translate the bible into modern times. We cannot deny all these modern developments in how we interpret the bible. Because if we do, we get stuck in patterns that are super unloving.”

The church seeks to provide a space where individuals can explore their faith without judgment. “We cannot diminish Christianity to just a few political hot-button issues,” Ziegler said. “We really are a place where everyone or anyone can find personal connection without having to leave their questions and doubts at the doorstep. We are a place where people can explore their faith, whatever stage they are at in that.”

The Church of the Mountains aims to be a home away from home for those seeking connection. Young adults in their 20s and 30s, in particular, are looking for community and support, and the church is dedicated to meeting this need. Through various programs and initiatives, they strive to create an environment where individuals can express themselves and feel accepted.

As the church continues to evolve, it remains a vital hub for inclusivity and community in Truckee, fostering connections and offering a welcoming space for all.

“We are in the heart and center of the city and we are a faith community that is a hub for the entire community,” Zemaitis said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.