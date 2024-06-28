Church of the Mountains celebrates unveiling of historic plaque

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Thursday, June 27, the Church of the Mountains hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its historic campus and its role as the cornerstone of Truckee’s Historic Church Street District. The event included a ceremony in the church’s backyard before attendees moved to the front for the ribbon-cutting and unveiling of a historic plaque. Special guests included representatives from the McShane Bell Foundry, which cast the church’s bell in 1889, and Union Pacific Railroad.

Church of the Mountains Historical plaque. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

The Church of the Mountains, established in 1869, is the oldest church in Truckee still operating at its original location. Its distinctive steeple and original bell, which has been ringing since 1890, are iconic features of the community.

“Today we honor not only the heritage but also the rich tapestry of stories and patterns woven by people who have walked through the doors,” Pastor Vicki Massman said. “I extend a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks for being here and sharing in this special time. All are welcome here. And all means all.”

The Church of the Mountains is actively reaching out to the Truckee community to emphasize their commitment to inclusivity. “We are trying to make an inclusive church. We stand for inclusion,” said Kathleen Zemaitis from the Church of the Mountains.

The Truckee Donner Historical Society highlighted the importance of the event. “It allows us to celebrate both the rich history of Truckee and the enduring legacy of the Church of the Mountains,” Heidi Sproat said.

Peggy Ygbuhay, Senior Director at Union Pacific Railroad, expressed the company’s connection to the town. “Truckee holds a special place in our hearts and all of your hearts too. Truckee has a rich and storied history as a railroad town,” she said.

Esmerelda Mester from McShane Bell Foundry even traveled from St. Louis, Missouri to attend the ceremony. “The church bell you see today was cast in 1889 by our company. Thank you for preserving this legacy and for providing us the opportunity to be a part of this special moment,” she said.

Mester ringing the bell. Provided / Church of the Mountains

After the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to ring the historic bell.

“Through the dedication of our congregation and support of our community, we have breathed new life into this campus,” Zemaitis said. The church plans to use the Danforth cottage as workforce housing and hopes to install an elevator in the church to improve accessibility.

For more information about the Church of the Mountains and its initiatives, visit their website at https://www.churchofthemountains.org/

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.