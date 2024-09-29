Cindy Gustafson: A bridge builder for Placer County (Opinion)

As Placer County residents, we all want leaders who can bring people together and make decisions that are in the best interests of our community. That’s why the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors is endorsing Cindy Gustafson for Placer County District 5 Supervisor.

At our September meeting, our fellow NTCA Board members shared a multitude of reasons why they individually, and why we collectively, agreed to endorse Cindy.

Cindy has time and again proven herself to be a “bridge builder” who takes input from all stakeholders and makes decisions based on that input. She has a deep passion for our community and has pioneered initiatives that are meaningful to all of us, including the creation of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID), which has resulted in local control of how funds generated in our community are reinvested in our community. She is also responsible for leading the development and revisions of the short-term rental policy — a very challenging issue with passionate stakeholders on both sides.

Many of our fellow board members recognize that Cindy has earned the support and respect of the other board members and Placer County supervisors she serves with. This is a testament to her integrity and ability to build consensus to get things done on behalf of our community. No previous Eastern Placer County-based Supervisors have earned the same level of support from their peers or demonstrated the ability to garner collective support on key issues unique to Eastern Placer County.

She also has a unique perspective that is unmatched by other candidates running for District 5 Supervisor. As a 40+ year resident of North Lake Tahoe who has held a variety of leadership positions and board seats in service to our community (including the Tahoe Transportation Management Association, Tahoe City Public Utility District, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, the Tahoe Fund and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency), she deeply understands the challenges and opportunities we face, and knows how to work collaboratively with the many governing agencies in our region. Her understanding of the priority issues in our community, tapestry of organizations, individuals, mechanisms available to collaborate on these issues, and personal connection in our community are an unparallelled asset.

We are grateful Cindy is willing to run again. She is effective at communicating, listening, and building respect, and has an almost impossible task to represent our community as well as the communities on the western slope. Despite that challenge, she’s done a great job representing our community and the interests of all the Placer County residents she represents.

We urge you to join us in supporting Cindy Gustafson for Placer County District 5 Supervisor. She is the right candidate to lead our community forward and build a brighter future for us all.

Kevin Drake and Dave Wilderotter are North Tahoe Community Alliance board members and long-time residents of North Lake Tahoe.