Cindy Gustafson wins second term as District 5 Supervisor

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – After challenges to her incumbent position earlier this year, Cindy Gustafson took the Placer County District 5 position over Wayne Nader with 54.32% of the votes. She spoke with the Sierra Sun to discuss what she plans to focus on during her second full term.

Gustafson has worked in Tahoe City for 42 years, then was appointed to office in 2019. She began her term officially in 2020—meaning she had quite a few major events happen during that time.

“My first five years included the pandemic, the Caldor-Mosquito River fires, and two winter disasters. Between all those emergencies, it was difficult to achieve what I had planned,” said Gustafson.

A major part of her initial platform had to do with providing more resources and assistance to the eastern side of District 5. But she stated that she wanted to find a balance in the county since she has such a wide area of constituents. “Our foothill communities really want reinvestment and not growth,” she said.

During her first term, she was responsible for setting up the short-term rental ordinance, which she plans to continue developing through input from the public and the short-term rental advisory group.

Another major concern for her has been workforce housing. “We do not have adequate workforce housing and haven’t for a number of years,” said Gustafson.

She stated that she plans to continue investing in this area for the county and that they are considering developing new workforce housing on Dollar Hill.

Her office also plans to increase the pace and scale of forest health projects, including paying attention to defensible space and continuing to track the proposed Cabin Creek biomass facility in North Lake Tahoe.

For transportation, Gustafson has been talking with CalTrans about bringing more trains up from the Capitol Corridor (which covers the Bay Area to Sacramento) and extending its lines to Truckee—a long-term project, but one that would significantly reduce the amount of traffic and car usage in the area. She has also initiated a study on the 89 and 267 routes, key corridors towards Truckee, and the feasibility of transit lanes on those highways.

Gustafson previously helped establish the Tourism Business Improvement District, which directs some of its funds into the transit program called Tahoe-Truckee Area Regional Transportation (TART) Connect.

Regarding her reputation as pro-land development, especially in the wake of the Palisades project approval, Gustafson told the Sierra Sun, “I’m always trying to find a balance—which means a strong economy and environmental protections both. In general, I’m not pro-development, I’m pro-balance.” She stated that these developments were in line with trying to make economic investments in the area and address other important issues to her constituents such as reducing short-term rentals.

“There are more vacancies than ever before in our community… we’ve seen the economics deteriorate and that worries me,” said Gustafson. “Housing won’t change that overnight, but hopefully, we can restore the health of our community… and see reinvestment that will give people hope.”

Gustafson says the best way to get in touch with her is by email at cindygustafson@placer.ca.gov , which she also checks during major emergencies in the area. She also will be holding coffee meetings and office hours again to allow constituents to ask her questions.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.