Citizens’ Climate Lobby forms Tahoe Youth Action Team

Citizens’ Climate Lobby has announce the formation of the Tahoe Youth Action Team, a climate action group formed by two Tahoe teens. The team will offer a free virtual screening of the internationally acclaimed documentary “I Am Greta” on Friday, Jan. 29, marking the group’s first event in its effort to educate other teens about climate action.

The 97-minute documentary highlights Greta Thunberg’s rise to fame, from her solo “school strike” in front of the Swedish parliament to her youth marches and speeches at the United Nations. Filmed over the course of two years, “I Am Greta” conveys Thunberg’s point of view and includes her experience with Asperger’s syndrome.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include an introduction and conclusion with the Tahoe Youth Action Team leaders.

Led by 19-year-old Forest Charter graduate, now college student, Sophie de Lafontaine and 16-year-old Truckee High School student, Laurel Anderson, CCL’s Tahoe Youth Action Team seeks to inspire others to build support for climate solutions. Although they are a regionally based youth action team, their values and goals closely mirror those of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address the urgency of climate change.

Through local action, like attending or hosting community events, and giving presentations, the team promotes awareness of climate impacts and solutions. Time spent volunteering with the Citizens’ Climate Youth Action Team will also go towards the service hour graduation requirement by some local schools, and could be the perfect thing to add to college apps or resumes.

While most events will be online during the pandemic, the youth team leaders acknowledge that taking action for the climate can still be empowering. “Building a local united front on climate change not only inspires hope for the future but also re-establishes a sense of community that has been considerably restricted during these times of social distancing,” says de Lafontaine about her own path toward activism. Co-Team Leader Anderson adds that “Protecting our climate future is extremely important even during these challenging times. It’s also very important to renew focus on youth involvement and education on the issue.”

The public is invited to view the film. Please RSVP at tahoeyouthactionteam@gmail.com. Middle and high schoolers in Truckee, North and South Tahoe who are concerned about climate change are encouraged to leave a note if they wish to join the team at the same email address, and follow the team on Instagram @tahoeyouthactionteam@gmail.com.

