Citizens’ Climate Lobby urges Biden to support climate policies

Citizens’ Climate Lobby sent a letter to President Biden and other key White House officials, urging them to support the strongest possible climate measures in the budget reconciliation bill. “Our country needs to go to the Cop26 climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland with significant climate policy commitments. A warming world is counting on our leadership,” said Deirdre Henderson, Co-Leader of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

The President has pledged that America will reduce emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. Unfortunately, recent modeling shows that current climate provisions under consideration will fall short, and reporting over the weekend indicates that some of those provisions might not advance. Adding a carbon tax in the policy mix ensures America will still meet the critical goal of 50% reductions by 2030.

The letter says: “A strong price on carbon pollution and methane pollution would allow us to decarbonize our economy well within the timeframe specified in your updated Paris Agreement target when combined with the full package of climate initiatives in the drafted legislation.”

The letter emphasized the broad public support behind taxing corporations for their carbon pollution and reminded the administration that the international community is looking for signals that America is serious on this issue:

“As of June 2020, a large majority — 65% — of Americans supported greater federal climate action, including 73% supporting a corporate tax on carbon emissions. In the months since your term began, a sustained force of tens of thousands of volunteers has shown up to reaffirm their desire for ambitious climate action. And with COP26 approaching, the eyes of the world are watching to see whether America will pass or fail this critical test.”





In addition to President Biden, the letter was sent to:

• The Honorable John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

•Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor

•Brian Deese, White House Director of the National Economic Council

• Louisa Terrell, Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs

• Steve Ricchetti, Counselor to the President

At a recent press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki left the door open for carbon pricing. When asked how a carbon tax related to the President’s pledge not to raise taxes on families making less than $400,000, she said, “Polluter fees on corporations do not conflict with the $400,000 pledge.”

Remarks from the White House follow robust Senate discussions about carbon pricing, as reported by the New York Times and Bloomberg.

As part of Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s dedicated 6-month campaign for carbon pricing in reconciliation, volunteers continue to contact the President, Senators, and Representatives about this crucial policy.

“This is an absolutely crucial time for people to contact our federal officials to express support for carbon pricing in the budget reconciliation bill,” said Henderson. “Our CCL members have been doing this and asking friends, family and networks to do the same. Anyone can contact the President and their members of Congress about carbon pricing easily and quickly by going to Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s easy-to-use platform at CitizensClimateLobby.org/White-House.”

Since the budget reconciliation process began, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from all 50 states have generated more than 134,000 calls and emails to Congress and the White House, asking them to include a carbon price in the budget reconciliation bill.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby