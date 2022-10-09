City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

The community packed the Chateau to hear more about Incline Village incorporating.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city.

The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming a city would look like, including which duties would be absorbed by the city compared to those that would be kept by IVGID and Washoe County.

“Our mantra is, ‘Don’t fix something that is not broken,’” said The League to Save Village Assets President Todd Lowe. “So if there’s something we think is working, we’re going to pretty much leave it alone. So one of the vendors we’re not going to touch is the beach deed and our exclusive access to beaches.”

It was announced that if the effort to become a city in any way went against the beach deed in Incline Village, it would not longer be pursued. But as of now, Lowe and the seven attorneys from three different law firms don’t see that becoming a problem.

Another worry among locals that was addressed was potential raises in property taxes, which Lowe assured could not happen the first year as a city. Currently, the team is working on a budget for the city, which Lowe believes will potentially see lowered taxes for homeowners.

“So there is a strong possibility, not a promise, but there’s a strong possibility that when we develop the budgets… part of the petition, the Incline Village part may go down because we don’t need that money,” said Lowe.

Lowe explained that the budget would allow potential city officials to see how much the city would need and the rate of taxation would then match that. Lowe said one of the ways taxes would go up is if the community as a whole decided they wanted improvements to the city, which would be voted on collectively.

Lowe predicted that the petition to vote on incorporating into a city should be finished by the end of the year, along with the budget and other supporting materials that are being worked on.

“I’m a huge disbeliever in displaying incomplete staff work,” said Lowe. “So when we have the staff work complete, we will show it to you; and that’s being developed now.”

After the initial plans are finished they will be shown to volunteer groups that are dedicated to bringing community member’s voices to the city’s creation.

Lowe presented the potential city limits at the meeting as well, which totals 22.5 square miles or a 27,840-acre city.

“It goes along the California border almost up to the rim across the Mount Rose Highway, down right through the middle of Marlette Lake, all the way down to Carson City… and then it extends out into the lake along the California border,” said Lowe. “We expect that we will provide the services inside the lake. So basically, what we’ve done is we’ve taken the south west corner of Washoe County and it becomes the City of Incline Village.”

This town hall was the first of many that will be hosted to discuss becoming a city, where Lowe and his team hope to continue gaining the opinions of the community members.

