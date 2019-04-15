City of South Lake Tahoe receives 21 applications for cannabis businesses

The city of South Lake Tahoe has received 21 applications for adult-use cannabis businesses.

Of those, 18 were for retail licenses, one was for cultivation and two were for microbusiness licenses — a special type of license that allows for multiple uses.

Under an ordinance adopted earlier this year, the city can issue two microbusiness licenses, two cultivation licenses and two retail licenses.

However, the city could issue up to two additional retail licenses if neither of the microbusiness applicants pursue a retail use. The city’s ordinance assumes that there will be a maximum number of four retail cannabis locations in the city.

The application period ran from March 11 through April 5.

One aspect that isn’t known is the identity of the applicants. The Tribune requested copies of each application, but the city is withholding the names of the applicants to ensure a “blind” screening process. Legal precedent allows the names to be withheld until the screening process is complete, according to the city.

The screening period is expected to commence when the city’s evaluation committee meets on April 30 to score the applications.

When it approved the cannabis ordinance City Council also adopted procedures for evaluating applications.

The criteria sores applicants based on elements such as voluntary revenue sharing, local preference and more.

The city hopes to complete the process by late May.

Ryan Hoffman is a reporter with the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.