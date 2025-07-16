Clarke Chiropractic reopens, carrying on family legacy of healing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Following in the footsteps of his late father, Dr. Thomas Clarke, D.C, Dr. Charleston “Charley” Clarke, D.C. has reopened Clarke Chiropractic and is now seeing patients. The reopening marks a heartfelt milestone for both Charley and the Truckee community, coming one year after the sudden passing of his father and mentor.

Charley is a licensed chiropractor in the state of California and proudly represents the second generation of a family deeply rooted in the healing arts. Both his late father, and his mother, Mary Jo Giagiari, devoted their lives to chiropractic care. Today, Charley steps forward to carry that legacy into the future.

Dr. Charleston “Charley” Clarke, D.C Provided

“I’m proud to continue the family’s dedication to this beautiful healing profession,” Charley said. “I deeply believe in the power of chiropractic care, and I’m honored to build on the foundation created at Clarke Chiropractic.”

Charley graduated from Life Chiropractic College West in March of 2025, one of the nation’s leading institutions for chiropractic education. During his years of study, he trained extensively under his father’s guidance and drew inspiration and insight from his mother, who went on to become a chiropractic educator. Their influence shaped not only his clinical expertise but also his commitment to compassionate patient-centered care.

The reopening of Clarke Chiropractic is more than the return of a trusted health practice—it is a renewal of the Clarke family’s ongoing mission to support wellness and holistic healing in the Truckee community.

Clarke Chiropractic is located at 10021 Martis Valley Road in Truckee and welcomes both returning and new patients.

For appointments, operating hours, or more information, visit http://www.clarkechiro.com or call (650) 450-6975.