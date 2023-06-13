Class of 2023: Truckee High School celebrates seniors

Caps fly into the air at Surprise Stadium as the Truckee's class of 2023 celebrates graduation.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee High School seniors tossed their graduation caps into the sky above Surprise Stadium on Saturday, celebrating the end of their high school careers.

“It is not everyday that a graduating class gets to look back on 13 years set with the same peers and friends but in the last few weeks, that is exactly what I’ve been doing,” said Senior Class President Julia Egan during her graduation speech. “As the years have turned to months and months have turned to weeks, I have begun to find gratitude for Truckee and Truckee High everywhere I look.”

Truckee senior class president Julia Egan delivers the opening speech during the Wolverines’ 2023 graduation ceremony. Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

This year’s graduating class of 200 students was awarded $950,000 in scholarships from local businesses and organizations. Graduating seniors propelled the school to championships in football, skiing, golf, and swimming.

“I never believed that this day would come,” said Valedictorian Sophia Wasson. “We have prayed for its swift arrival, crossed days off our calendars, and counted down the hours, minutes, and seconds. And now that it’s here, I’m sorry it is because it means leaving friends who inspire me and teachers who’ve been my mentors, so many people who’ve shaped my life and my fellow students lives by celebrating our triumphs and supporting us during our lowest moments.”

Valedictorian Sophia Wasson addresses the 2023 Truckee graduating class during Saturday’s ceremony at Surprise Stadium. Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The Class of 2023 endured the outbreak of COVID-19 early on in their high school careers and remote learning days that came along with it, completed numerous community projects, and landed hundreds of scholarships toward higher education.

“I’m confident that every student behind me is going to take on meaningful and impactful work in their life, because that is just who we are,” added Egan. “We are hard hardworking. We are deep thinkers. We are determined and unique individuals who don’t easily quit. We are Truckee kids at heart.”

