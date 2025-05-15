Classical Tahoe pairs music and movement to enrich early childhood minds

Rita Whitaker Haun demonstrates an activity in her Musikgarten class at the Sierra Community House in Truckee on Friday, May 2.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

NORTH TAHOE, Calif./ Nev. – Music and movement have long been shown to play a positive role in early childhood development, something Rita Whitaker Haun has seen evidence of in children right here in North Tahoe.

“They moved much more easily. They sang much more easily. They were more expressive,” Haun said of kids who went through her early childhood program (for ages birth through five years old), and went on to excel in her music class at Truckee Elementary School.

“It blew my mind,” she stated.

The program, called Musikgarten and provided by Classical Tahoe, exposes kids to movement and music in early childhood when the brain is forming. Her class strategical pairs rich melodies of bassoons, French horns, violas, and harps, to creative movements in a fashion that is not only fun and engaging, but also enriches brain development.

“All of the things that I’m doing are purposeful,” she explained.

Marching to the beat of loud and strong music nurtures the limbic system of the brain, which is involved in emotion, memory and behavior.

Bouncing stimulates the front lobes. Even subtleties such as changing movement when the music changes instills the concept of musical phrasing.

The activities not only nurture the growing brains, but also utilizes music to engage parents with children and visa versa to build the parent-child relationship.

With over 30 years teaching this program and over 40 years teaching music, the practice is second nature to Huan who can introduce new movements and activities on the fly in the 30 minute classes.

“I’m really passionate about it,” she said, “and I’m always getting new ideas.”

Activities are also intended to build independence, awareness, balance, and motor skills. The gentle way Haun demonstrates the care with the wooden sticks or scarves used in class instills a subliminal message for instrument care.

The class framework remains similar with the same kids over the six-week course, which allows children to feel familiar and comfortable. It also introduces community to both the child and parent.

“These people make friends with each other because they’re new parents,” Haun said.

Musikgarten is provided for free through Classical Tahoe, a summertime music festival in Incline Village that also offers community engagement and education programs throughout the year. These community programs are made possible by the Spirit Burns Fund in memory of Tim Burns, who had a desire to provide the Truckee and Tahoe-Donner community with access to personal musical experiences.

The program is offered during spring and summer breaks and is intended to reach children who haven’t had the opportunity or exposure to such a program.

Classes are offered in the Truckee, Kings Beach and Incline Village.

The upcoming summer program starts in June with classes on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

For more information and to register, email ritahaun@juno.com .