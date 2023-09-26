Clean Air Day is October 4, Nevada County asks community to participate

TRUCKEE, Calif.– Residents are asked to challenge themselves to take actions to help keep the air clean by carpooling, walking to appointments and driving less, if possible, for Clean Air Day on October 4.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution last month supporting the statewide effort for the second year in a row. The event, which is organized by the Coalition for Clean Air, is supported by 56 of the state’s 58 counties.

To participate, residents, businesses and organizations can sign pledges at http://www.cleanairday.org to do their part to enhance air quality. Other ideas suggested on the website include planting trees, switching to or test-driving electric vehicles, telecommuting when possible,instead of traveling to meetings, avoiding idling engines and avoiding rapid acceleration.