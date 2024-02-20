Clean Up The Lake Echo Lakes Pilot research returns positive results

Results from this work show that Echo Lakes show no signs of the extensive litter problems that exist in neighboring lakes.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Clean Up The Lake, a 501(c)3 environmental nonprofit, completed their first SCUBA enabled pilot research project in Echo Lakes, California to evaluate litter accumulations and survey for aquatic invasive species (AIS).

In a positive turn of events, results from this work show that Echo Lakes, which are located just south of Lake Tahoe near the community of Meyers, show no signs of the extensive litter problems that exist in neighboring lakes. While litter was found during the project, Lower Echo Lake was significantly less littered than other lakes in the region like Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf and Donner Lake.

During this project CUTL targeted survey areas along the subsurface shoreline in Lower Echo Lake where the highest level of human activity occurs. These high activity sites often correlate with greater litter accumulation and non-motorized vessel launching. The conservation dive team conducted surveys for submerged litter and signs of AIS across various sample sites covering a total 1.27 miles of Lower Echo Lake’s circumference, which equates to just under half of the lake’s shoreline.

In .45 miles of dive sites that were focused on litter surveys, volunteer dive teams removed 36 pounds of lightweight litter items from a stretch along the most heavily populated section of the lake’s shore. This compares to the average of 175.5 pounds of litter per half mile found in Lake Tahoe during the organization’s 72-Mile Cleanup effort. Divers also GPS located 4 heavy lift items, including an oil drum and a fire hose, that will require additional equipment to remove.

To improve efficiency during this effort the CUTL team utilized diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs) for the remaining .82 miles, which can be likened to underwater scooters, to enable divers to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the factors threatening Echo Lake’s health while covering more ground.

With the recent discovery of New Zealand mudsnails in Lake Tahoe, all water bodies in the region are at risk of being invaded by this unpleasant invasive species that negatively impacts aquatic ecosystems. New Zealand mudsnails, and other AIS in Lake Tahoe, can be easily transported between lakes by motorized boats, rafts, and personal watercraft. Non-motorized equipment including fishing gear, kayaks, paddle boards and other non-motorized vessels that are not properly cleaned, drained, and dried before moving between lakes are a big threat for the transport of the New Zealand mudsnails and many other forms of AIS.

Many of CUTL’s pilot research projects to date have shown significant discoveries including an excess of litter accumulation and concerning aquatic plant species which in some cases have been identified with the State of California to be aquatic invasive plant species or nonnative to the locations they were found.

“To hear the results of this pilot program was a positive dynamic. Visitors to Echo Lakes appear to be fairly responsible as a whole and our results would suggest that current AIS programs appear to be yielding positive return for the health of Echo Lakes” says Clean Up The Lake’s Founder & CEO Colin West. “The work for Echo Lakes is far from over. These lakes will need continued monitoring, and our team will shift focus now towards preventative efforts like additional signage, aquatic invasive species education and outreach, and further advocacy efforts.”

As a result of this pilot research conducted by CUTL, there is now a baseline assessment of Echo Lake’s health that can be added to the data sets and research from other agencies that monitor Echo Lakes’ environmental health.

As with most lakes around the nation, what is out of sight is out of mind. By performing this pilot research CUTL, with the support of Drink Coffee Do Stuff and Meyers Community Foundation, has helped bring these issues to light so we can continue to protect Echo Lakes for years to come.

To learn more about Clean Up The Lake 501(c)3 or donate to their cause, please visit http://www.cleanupthelake.org .