Clearly Tahoe offers a unique look at Lake Tahoe

Clearly Tahoe offers tour on clear kayaks. Provided/ Clearly Tahoe



While Lake Tahoe is undoubtedly beautiful from the shore or mountains, nothing beats looking at the water right under your feet.

Clearly Tahoe is back and bigger than ever to offer just that kind of unique experience.

The company offers guided tours along Tahoe’s shorelines in clear kayaks so guests can see not only the beauty of the shore but also the unique rock formations and nature under the water.

“It’s an incredible way to experience the crystal clear waters and the serenity of the lake without getting wet,” said Clearly Tahoe Owner Kelsey Weist.

Every year, the tour routes are changed based on water levels, but this year, they plan to offer more routes than ever before.

This summer, Clearly Tahoe will be expanding the tour route options. Provided/ Clearly Tahoe



In addition to their check-in location at the Tahoe Keys, they have now expanded to Round Hill Pines. They’ve rented a kiosk in the shopping center’s parking lot and have been expanding. They will soon decorate with plants and add picnic tables and games.

Guests can check in at the kiosk then head to the beach where everything will be waiting for them.

This May, they are also be opening a location in Incline Village, allowing them to expand their tour options to the northeast side of the lake.

Finally, if those locations don’t work for you, Clearly Tahoe offers private tours and they’ll bring the kayaks to you.

“The tours include everything the guest is going to need on the water,” said Weist, including a cooler, snacks, sunscreen, blankets for the spring and fall, Coast Guard approved life-vests and lifeguard certified tour guides.

Not only do they offer the daytime shoreline tours, they also offer LED stargazing tours at night and eco tours.

The eco tours, which Weist said are the guides’ favorites, take guests along the Truckee Marshland where they can see local plants and wildlife.

The eco tours go through the Truckee Marshland. Provided/ Clearly Tahoe



Weist said these tours are great for everyone aged five years old and up and a lot of fun for locals and tourists alike.

“It’s an experience the whole family can do together,” Weist said.

If all of that isn’t enough, this summer, Clearly Tahoe will be adding clear paddleboards to their fleet, giving people another new way to experience the lake.

Tours can be booked online at clearlytahoe.com .

Laney Griffo is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.