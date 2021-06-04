Clearly Tahoe offers new Bonsai Rock tour

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Those looking for a new adventure this summer can add Clearly Tahoe’s latest trip to their bucket list. Guests can take transparent kayaks and paddle to Bonsai Rock starting mid-June.

Clearly Tahoe will be offering a unique experience of traveling down the East Tahoe Shore to Bonsai Rock this summer.

Provided by Clearly Tahoe

“Our Incline Village location is scheduled to open in mid June,” founding partner of Clearly Tahoe Kelsey Weist said. “We are accepting advance reservations for the summer months. Guests can join a wait list if they don’t see availability for their preferred date.”

Located on Nevada State Route 28, the scenic spot is one of the most photographed places in North Lake Tahoe. It’s name comes from a bonsai tree which sits at the very top of the rock and is a popular jumping spot for swimmers.

“[Bonsai has] been a location we’ve been interested in for a while,” North Lake Clearly Tahoe sales manager Emily Wykoff said.

After opening their newest location in the Incline Village Plaza this May, the Clearly Tahoe team began to look for ways to offer unique experiences to those wanting to explore North Lake Tahoe.

“We’ve been based out of South Lake since the company opened,” Wykoff said. “So we just decided that we really wanted to be able to offer an experience to guests who are staying in North Lake. Something a little closer to Incline Village so that we could offer experiences to everyone around the lake.”

The tour is a total of two and half hours, with check in starting at the Clearly Tahoe shop. On the way to Bonsai, guests will explore the rocky shoreline and crystal clear lake water. Amenities include snacks and water, as well as basic instruction on kayaking with highly trained staff while on the tour.

The kayaks used in the tour feature a clear body that allow guests have a one of a kind view of the lake.

Provided by Clearly Tahoe

Wykoff said as the travel restrictions have begun to lift in the area, they have been seeing more business.

“We’ve been thrilled with the amount of interest in doing tours this summer,” Wykoff said. “It’s really nice to see that everything is opening back up again, and people are able to come out of the cities and back out to the mountains to have the summertime experience.”

Clearly Tahoe offers a variety of different tours for guests, including but not limited to Eco, LED, and Shoreline tours.

“Our ’Shoreline Tours’ specifically refer to clear kayak tours designed to take guests along the picturesque shoreline of Lake Tahoe to explore the crystal clear waters and depths of up to 65 feet below the surface,” Weist said. “While we have offered shoreline tours for years, our Bonsai Rock tours will give guests a new route to explore some of the giant iconic rocky boulders along and below the surface.

“It’s going to take guest to where they feel like they’re paddling through a Lake Tahoe painting,” Weist added.

The tour is offered in small groups, with options for single riders, as well as doubles for youth and adult patrons. Prices range between $119 for a single adult to $218 for two adults.

For more information, visit the Clearly Tahoe website or call 530-554-4664.

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.