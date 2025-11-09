Climate Dispatch: Go Electric Truckee Tahoe Free Services Bring Heat Pumps into Local Homes

In the Truckee Tahoe region, where our winter temperatures can dip well below freezing, many residents assume that heat pumps can’t handle the cold. A new local program aims to change that perception. Go Electric Truckee Tahoe helps homeowners and contractors across the region transition to efficient, all-electric heating systems—and debunk the myths that have slowed their adoption. Go Electric Truckee Tahoe was launched in 2024 by Sierra Business Council and the Climate Transformation Alliance, all thanks to one local homeowner who, frustrated with the lack of options to transition from gas to electric in their own home, is now paving the way to transition away from natural gas for the region’s residents.

In 2022, this Truckee homeowner set out to do something that should have been simple: replace their gas burning appliances and convert their home to all-electric systems. They had heard about heat pumps, the extremely energy-efficient technology that can both heat and cool a home and can also be used for water heating, and they were ready to make the switch. But what started as a straightforward upgrade quickly turned into a series of frustrating setbacks. Contractor after contractor told them the same thing: “Tahoe Donner is too cold for heat pumps,” or worse, “Heat pumps are the stupidest idea in the world.” It wasn’t just a matter of the availability of heat pumps for cold climates; local contractors simply weren’t experienced in heat pump installation, which can be more complex than natural gas furnaces.

Instead of giving up, the homeowner leaned in. If this was so hard for them, how many others in the region were running into the same setbacks? That question became the seed of a much bigger idea. After struggling to find qualified contractors and local guidance, they ultimately decided to personally kickstart a program that would make it easier for residents to make the switch to heat pumps. In 2024, the Go Electric Truckee Tahoe (Go Electric) program was launched to increase the adoption of heat pumps throughout the region. This program is multifaceted, offering a building electrification Workforce Education and Training (WE&T) program free to Truckee Tahoe contractors, as well as providing free coaching for home and building owners looking to go all-electric through heat pump adoption.

Though heat pumps may sound like a new concept, the technology has been used for heating homes since the 1950s, using the same technology as your refrigerator. When used for space heating and cooling, heat pumps offer an all-in-one HVAC solution that can be more than three times as energy efficient as traditional HVAC systems. Because they rely on electricity rather than fossil fuels and are more efficient than central or window air conditioning, heat pumps also significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

There is a widespread misconception that heat pumps don’t work in cold climates. But in reality, cold-climate specific heat pumps are designed to operate efficiently at temperatures as low as -20°F. In a place like the Truckee Tahoe area, cold weather specific models must be installed. By offering free educational opportunities designed specifically for local contractors, the Go Electric Truckee Tahoe program provides the skills and knowledge needed to install heat pumps in this unique region.

In July 2024, the Go Electric program began coaching local home and building owners interested in switching from natural gas to all electric appliances to accelerate this transition. The program connects participants with local heat pump contractors; offers guidance on accessing state, local, and federal funding opportunities to lower project costs (heat pumps can be more expensive than traditional furnaces); and provides localized resources and technical assistance. The goal is to make it easy for local homeowners to make the decision to upgrade their equipment, stimulating regional demand for electrification projects, and ultimately creating more work opportunities for upskilled contractors – all while reducing emissions in the Truckee Tahoe region. Since launching the coaching service, Go Electric Truckee Tahoe has assisted 27 homeowners in their electrification journey and has facilitated two heat pump installations.

What began as one person’s difficult experience is now part of a solution to assisting a region in moving towards an all-electric future and creating more climate resiliency for our region. If you are interested in learning more about making the switch to heat pumps, please contact Go Electric at cta@sierrabusiness.org .

Climate Dispatch columns are a project of the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan climate solutions organization. Learn more at CitizensClimateLobby.org.

About Brittney Gutierrez

Brittney Gutierrez is a project manager at Sierra Business Council and manages the electrification coaching service provided by Go Electric Truckee Tahoe.