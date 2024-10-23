Climate Dispatch: Vote for the climate 

As the election looms, the impact of unchecked climate change on issues animating campaigns is a vital voting consideration. The economy, healthcare costs, immigration, and the effects of wildfire and volatile weather on insurance costs are all inextricably linked to climate change.

Economy

Historically, political campaigns have emphasized the economy as the primary issue swaying voters. The current political landscape is no exception. What is thin on the ground is discussion of how climate change negatively affects the economy.

Extreme weather events attributable to climate change are becoming more frequent and disruptive to key industries like agriculture, construction, tourism and energy generation and distribution, and they are imposing direct and indirect costs on the economy. The U.S. was hit with an historic number of billion-dollar disasters last year. A billion-dollar weather or other climate disaster was reported on average every two weeks.

Everyday people already feel the pinch as a changing climate reduces crop yields, raises food prices and disrupts shipping routes. A new study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the European Central Bank estimates that rising temperatures may cause food prices to increase by up to 3.2% per year by 2035, straining household budgets.

An increasing number of Americans are losing work due to inclement weather. Nearly half a million people in July 2024 reported they were not at work because of inclement weather. Recent climate-induced weather disasters in the southeast will undoubtedly add to this phenomenon.

Universally, across the political spectrum, we care about what the future holds for our families and those we love, and we cannot dismiss how climate change will impact their quality of life and economic well-being. Unchecked climate change will lead to long-term economic damage for future generations

A new report commissioned by Consumer Reports from the global consulting firm ICF estimates climate change will cost children born today somewhere between $500,000 and $ 1 million per person through a combination of cost-of-living increases and reduced earnings. Children born today will experience extreme climate events at a rate that is two to seven times higher than people born in 1960, according to a study in the journal Science.

Vote for candidates who understand the risks climate change presents to the economy and will promote policies to reduce the fossil fuel use that warms the atmosphere and causes climate change.

Healthcare

The Lancet has called climate change “the greatest global health threat facing the world in the 21st century.” It’s driving more extreme weather events, like heat waves and hurricanes, worsening air pollution from wildfire smoke and shifting the spread of insect-borne diseases. These changes are directly affecting our physical and mental health, further straining our healthcare systems and increasing healthcare costs.

The World Health Organization expects that climate change will cause an additional 250,000 deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress between 2030 and 2050. The most vulnerable populations – those least responsible for the climate crisis – are suffering the most. Countries like the United States, historically the largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, have a moral obligation to support climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.

Candidates who recognize the profound impact of climate change on human health and who are committed to shaping health systems and policies that protect our collective well being deserve our votes.

Wildfire, Volatile Weather and Insurance

Climate change directly affects the health of our forests. Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts leave our forests stressed and vulnerable, leading to more frequent and severe wildfires. Many residents in the Tahoe area have felt the impact of deteriorating forest health firsthand, as national insurance providers are leaving the state because of heightened wildfire risk. This has caused existing insurance premiums to skyrocket – if you’re fortunate to still have coverage. Otherwise, your only option for home insurance may be the California Fair Plan, which often carries a hefty price tag.

Investing in critical measures like forest fuels reduction, prescribed burns and increased firefighting capacity is essential for reducing the likelihood and impact of these devastating wildfires. To tackle the root cause of our insurance crisis, vote for candidates who prioritize funding these vital efforts to improve forest health for our state and region.

Migration

Climate change is also greatly impacting migration, a major issue in this year’s election. In 2023, over 26 million people in 148 countries were displaced by disasters (over a million Americans were forced to leave their homes because of wildfires alone), highlighting the increasing dangers of more frequent and intense floods, storms, wildfires and droughts. Rising temperatures threaten agricultural livelihoods and increased desertification fuels conflict over dwindling water resources – both of which force people to migrate.

The U.S. government has a crucial role to play in addressing the drivers of displacement. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, assisting other countries in cutting theirs, and helping poorer nations adapt to climate impacts, we can ease the pressure that forces so many to leave their homes. Candidates who understand how our changing climate is reshaping migration patterns both globally and within the U.S., and who are committed to addressing the root causes of displacement through effective, climate-focused policies deserve our votes.

In Summary

The longer we fail to reduce climate pollution adequately, the more costly climate change becomes for hardworking Americans. Prioritizing climate solutions is fiscally responsible and essential for the long-term stability of our country and world. So when you are sitting at your kitchen table filling out that ballot or entering the voting booth on election day, vote for the climate.

Meg Heim and Deirdre Henderson are the co-leaders of the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.