Climate Transformation Alliance hosts webinar on financing building decarbonization

The Climate Transformation Alliance, in collaboration with the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and 100% Renewable Truckee, will host a webinar on “Financing the Costs of Building Decarbonization” as part of its series for community leaders and the general public on “How to Electrify Buildings in Truckee Tahoe.”

The webinar will feature Dr. Luis Aguirre Torres, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and Financing Solutions at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). NYSERDA is the New York State public corporation tasked with promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy, and emissions reduction across New York’s economy and energy system. Dr. Aguirre Torres is a former Senior Adviser at Rewiring America, and the former director of sustainability for the City of Ithaca, New York, where he led the design and implementation of the first city-scale electrification program in the United States.

“Buildings, both residential and commercial, are the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the Truckee Tahoe area, so reducing the use of fossil fuels in buildings is essential to reduce the pollution that is warming the atmosphere and causing climate change,” said Matt Tucker of 100% Renewable Truckee.

One of the biggest challenges to decarbonizing buildings here and around the country is how to finance its scope and magnitude. “There will never be enough government funding to meet the financing challenge,” said Deirdre Henderson, co-lead of the North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “However, one of the industries we do very well in the U.S. is finance, so building public-private partnerships and developing ways to activate our enormous and creative private finance community to become involved in building decarbonization will be essential to achieving our carbon pollution reduction goals. Dr. Aguirre Torres is one of the leading voices in this arena.”

Dr. Aguirre-Torres is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Senior Executive Group on Net Zero Carbon Cities, and member of the Finance Committee at the National Association of State Energy Officials.

In 2012 and 2016 he was recognized by the White House for his work in sustainable innovation and climate justice in Latin America.

He holds a degree in Computer Engineering, a Master’s in Computer Science and a PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from University College London. He also holds a Certificate in Financing and Deploying Clean Energy from Yale University, and in Systems Thinking from Cornell University.

How to participate: Register online at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zx0zRMATTzW3yiWIzzbjsA

For more information: https://climatetransformationalliance.org/webinar-series/