Climate Transformation Alliance meeting discusses new approach to climate policy

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Climate Transformation Alliance (TCA), a regional climate collaborative that brings together agencies and stakeholders, held its quarterly meeting Friday at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. More than 30 local leaders and agency representatives attended, all committed to advancing climate action in the region.

The event featured keynote speaker Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward, who delivered a presentation centered on the broader context of climate policy, one that accounts for global political and economic shifts.

Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward, presents at the Climate Transformation Alliance quarterly meeting. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

Shifting the Frame: Climate as Economic Strategy

Gordon emphasized the importance of understanding the United States’ role in today’s global landscape as a foundation for shaping effective state and local environmental policies.

She noted that relationships with countries such as China and those in Europe can significantly influence supply chains. She also pointed to major disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles wildfires, as events that have left lasting impacts on California’s economy.

“These are shocks to the system that are driving us to become more resilient,” she said.

Only by recognizing these shifting dynamics, she explained, can California move toward a more holistic approach to environmental policy.

While the state’s climate policies have traditionally focused on regulation, Gordon said they often fall short of incorporating economic planning and social equity. Environmental rules alone, she noted, don’t address the financial and logistical challenges many households face in adopting sustainable practices.

“We think it’s time to shift the frame,” she said.

Gordon encouraged agencies to view climate policy as part of a broader economic agenda — one that fosters investment and supports innovation across sectors.

When members of the audience asked how a small mountain town like Truckee could make a meaningful impact, Gordon responded with optimism.

“It’s tactical to think about what we’re showing visitors — and how those ideas might travel home with them,” she said.

She emphasized that local action can have wide-reaching influence when visitors take ideas and inspiration back to their own communities.