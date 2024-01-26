Clouds don’t bring down Truckee High’s snowboarding team
NORTHSTAR, Calif. – On a gloomy day, the Truckee High Snowboarding Team saw great success in their third Giant Slalom race on Monday, Jan. 23 at Northstar. For women’s varsity, Ellery Manning came in first, and Sophia Bloemsma in fifth. For men’s varsity, Tanner Kuch came in first.
For all results, follow this link: https://sites.google.com/site/centraltwosnowboard/2024-cnissf-central-ii-snowboard-individual-results.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.