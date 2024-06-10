Coast Guard, good Samaritan boater rescues 6 persons and one dog in Lake Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan boater rescued six persons and a dog from Lake Tahoe near Carnelian Bay, Sunday.

The good Samaritan boater rescued four persons and the dog, while a Coast Guard crew aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Lake Tahoe rescued two persons.

The owner of the boat called the Coast Guard directly via cell phone at 1:45 p.m., before jumping overboard and losing phone connection.

Tahoe-Douglas Fire responded to the boat fire, pushed the boat ashore and extinguished the fire on shore.

No injuries nor pollution were reported.