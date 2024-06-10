Coast Guard, good Samaritan boater rescues 6 persons and one dog in Lake Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan boater rescued six persons and a dog from Lake Tahoe near Carnelian Bay, Sunday.
The good Samaritan boater rescued four persons and the dog, while a Coast Guard crew aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Lake Tahoe rescued two persons.
The owner of the boat called the Coast Guard directly via cell phone at 1:45 p.m., before jumping overboard and losing phone connection.
Tahoe-Douglas Fire responded to the boat fire, pushed the boat ashore and extinguished the fire on shore.
No injuries nor pollution were reported.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.