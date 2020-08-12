CodeRED, Nixle alert tests set for today

Today (Wednesday, August 12), the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and the town of Truckee are teaming up to issue simultaneous tests of the CodeRED and Nixle Everbridge Emergency Alert Systems.

All Nevada County residents are advised to prepare by registering for CodeRED Emergency Alerts in one of the following ways:

• Visit http://www.readynevadacounty.org/2713/Emergency-Alerts

• Text ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link to complete the registration

• Call 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 for assistance from a call agent

Tests will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. Be advised alerts will be sent throughout the day in order to stress test the system. Residents may receive a call, text, or email alert at different times.

Upon completion of the test, Office of Emergency Services requests community feedback at the following link: http://www.ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlertSurvey.

CodeRED Emergency Alerts will display as originating from 866-419-5000 or 855-969-4636 on caller ID and residents are encouraged to save these numbers.

Truckee will conduct a concurrent test of the Nixle Everbridge Emergency Alert System, which serves town of Truckee residents. Truckee residents are encouraged to register for Nixle emergency alerts, in addition to CodeRED, which serves unincorporated eastern Nevada County, and all western Nevada County. Truckee Police Department and Truckee Fire Protection District use the Nixle Everbridge Emergency Alert System as the primary method of communication during critical incidents. Both residents and visitors are encouraged to subscribe to stay informed in the event of an emergency.

Residents are encouraged to use the Nixle Everbridge application on mobile devices. Text “APP” to 888-777 to receive a link to download the Everbridge Mobile Application. Complete the registration by downloading, installing and opening the app. Insert 96161 to subscribe to the Truckee Police Department and Truckee Fire Protection District.

Both CodeRED and Nixle Everbridge are high-speed mass notification systems designed to notify residents in the event of an emergency. Emergency alerts are one of many communication tools used by local government in the event of an emergency, and testing these systems is an important part of emergency planning.

These tools are not a guaranteed source of information, and residents should be prepared and remain situationally aware.

Source: Nevada County