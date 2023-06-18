Cold, dry front to bring gusty winds, temp drop to Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Gusty winds will continue and temperatures will plummet through Father’s Day and early next week as a cold, dry front blows through the Lake Tahoe region.

The National Weather Service in Reno extended its lake wind advisory through 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, for west to southwest winds ranging from 20-35 mph and gusting up to 55 mph. The strong gusts could push waves up to 5 feet on Lake Tahoe. The conditions will be hazardous for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards. The strong winds may also reach up to 85 mph on Sierra ridge tops which will impact backcountry recreation as well. Dressing in layers is recommended.

The service said high profile vehicles may be difficult to maneuver in strong crosswinds along U.S. Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor into Monday. As of Sunday morning, vehicles over 9 feet tall are prohibited on I-580 in between Carson City and Reno, according to nvroads.com.

Temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 15 degrees with significantly colder overnight lows by early Monday morning. Sunday’s expected high of 67 will give way to a high of 56 on Monday with an overnight low in the upper 20s.

Sierra valley locations will likely experience several hours of sub-freezing temperatures Monday morning with western Nevada valleys nearing the mid to low 30s, the service said.

The cool temps are expected to last through Tuesday with a high of 59 and overnight low near freezing.

The thermometer will rise to the mid 60s through the rest of the week and rise to the low 70s for the weekend.

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.