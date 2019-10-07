Cold front to bring high winds, increased fire risk; freezing temps forecast for later in week

FILE — Northstar California Resort was hit with the first snow of the season on Monday, Sept. 16.

Courtesy of Northstar California Resort

Warm weather to start the week will give way to a cold front, bringing winds and freezing temperatures to the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Winds are forecast to increase Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front, and freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“It’s a long-wave trough just laying down across the Pacific U.S., and then coming across the northern, intermountain west,” said Chris Johnston, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Reno, on the front, which is moving down from the northwest.

“The biggest concern is the fire weather implications from it.”

Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are forecast for Lake Tahoe beginning Tuesday afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, and will last until 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Waves 2 to 4 feet, mainly from mid lake to the north and east shores are expected.

Due to the winds, the weather service has also issued Red Flag Warnings for Mono County and Eastern Alpine County, beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place for the Western Nevada Sierra Front and for much of interior Northern California.

Temperatures will begin to drop on Wednesday and lows in the teens are expected Thursday morning for the Truckee-Tahoe area. Temperatures are again forecast to dip below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning.

The outlook begins to warm going into the weekend with highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday expected to be in the 60s.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.