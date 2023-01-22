Cold temps record breaking at Tahoe; Lake wind advisory in effect

A view from Martis Peak Sunday morning at sunrise.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory.

The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.

According to the National Weather Service, the thermometer hit minus-3 Saturday at Lake Tahoe Airport, slipping past the former mark for the date of minus-2. The record cold was more than 20 degrees below the average cold temperature for the time of year of 19.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach just above freezing, 34, about 10 degrees below average, which could break the record of 36 set more than 50 years ago (1970).

Across the lake, it would have taken much colder weather to break the record for Saturday’s date in Tahoe City of minus-14 set in 1937.

The weather service has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. and lasts for nearly 24 hours, through noon Monday, for Sierra ridgetop gusts reaching 60-80 and 100-120 mph by Sunday evening. For Lake Tahoe, wind gusts up to 35 mph will create hazardous boating conditions, incouding waves up to 3 feet.

The service in a special statement, that in addition to possible wind-related impacts, the strong and gusty winds coupled with cold temperatures will result in frigid sub-zero wind chills between minus-10 and minus-20 degrees above 8,000 feet, particularly by late Sunday afternoon through early afternoon Monday.

“If you are heading into the higher elevations, prepare for extreme cold and cover exposed skin,” the statement said.

A screenshot of the Tahoe City forecast.

