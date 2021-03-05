Colfax rider Suddjian continues win streak; North Tahoe’s Bumann claims second win

The Truckee boys' snowboard team sits in second place in the season-long points race.

Courtesy photo

The North Tahoe girls' snowboard team is in second place in the season-long points race.

Courtesy photo

High school snowboarding continued this week with a pair of giant slalom races at Boreal Mountain California and Alpine Meadows.

Tyler Suddjian, Colfax senior and defending state champion of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation, remained unbeaten on the year, claiming victories in giant slalom on Monday on Wednesday.

Suddjian won Monday’s race at Boreal by more than eight seconds, posting a combined time of 57.08 seconds.

Senior Zac Kuch led Truckee with a total time of 1:05.26 to take second place. Junior Tavo Sadeg led North Tahoe with a third-place finish behind a combined time of 1:06.33. Colfax rider Zach Samuelson (1:06.70) was fourth, followed by Truckee freshman Tanner Kuch (1:07.57) to round out the top five.

The Colfax boys took the win as a team with 292 points. Truckee was second with 284 points.

Suddjian improved his unbeaten streak to five races on Wednesday, topping the field of boys at Alpine Meadows by nearly five seconds, with a total time of 1:01:33. Junior Damon Parisi led Truckee with a runner-up finish, posting a combined time of 1:06.13. Teammate Tanner Kuch was third with a combined time of 1:06.77. Samuelson (1:07.57) was fourth, followed by Zac Kuch (1:09.04) in fifth. Freshman Logan Carter (1:09.07) led the Lakers with a sixth-place finish.

The Wolverines took the team with 293 points, edging Colfax by six points.

Colfax holds a 1,437-1,436 lead over Truckee in the season-long points race.

North Tahoe’s Bumann gets second win

On the girls’ side, Placer’s Sophie Nunez opened the week by picking up a first-place finish with a total time of 1:06.99.

Colfax rider Faith Mora was second with a combined time of 1:12.28. From there, Truckee sisters Ellery Manning (1:13.04), and Bryce Manning (1:14.53) were third and fourth, respectively. North Tahoe freshman Alex Bumann (1:14.68) led the Lakers with a fifth-place finish.

The Colfax girls took the team win with 286 points. Placer was second with 282 points, followed by North Tahoe in third with 280 points.

Racing then shifted to Alpine Meadows on Wednesday and Bumann claimed her second win of the season, finishing with a combined time of 1:06.71.

Nunez was second with a total time of 1:06.91. Mora (1:10.29) was third, followed by Truckee’s Bryce Manning (1:12.65) in fourth.

The North Tahoe girls edged Placer 283-282 to take the team win. Truckee was fourth with 271 points.

Colfax currently leads North Tahoe 1,430-1,423 in the season-long points race.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.