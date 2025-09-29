Collaborating for a resilient future: Climate Transformation Alliance drives bold regional action toward net neutrality by 2045

Anna Klovstad, Vice Mayor of Truckee, Kaeleigh Reynolds, CTA Director, Kate Gordon, CEO CA FWD, Steve Frisch, President of SBC, Chris Mertens, Recreation and Public Access Director at CA Tahoe Conservancy, panelists with CTA staff at the July Quarterly member meeting.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the Truckee-Tahoe region faces increasing climate challenges, a powerful coalition of local businesses, government agencies, nonprofits and individuals is taking action. The Climate Transformation Alliance (CTA) is a collaborative effort from local leaders with the shared goal of achieving carbon neutrality across the region by 2045.

CTA hosts quarterly in person meetings to facilitate project partnerships, provide educational opportunities and lay the groundwork for implementing greenhouse gas reduction projects. Join CTA on Oct. 11, at 9 a.m. at the Truckee-Tahoe Airport for the next quarterly meeting, which will focus on wildfire resiliency and prevention in the high-risk region. These meetings are always open to the public, who are encouraged to join and participate.

Through collaboration, knowledge-sharing and partnership building, CTA is turning climate goals into real-life progress—project by project, partner by partner.

“The Climate Transformation Alliance has been a vital partner in helping us advance sustainable energy solutions in the Tahoe-Truckee region,” said Mike Geary of the Northstar Community Services District (NCSD). “With the support of a $20,000 CTA grant, we’ve moved forward on a cornerstone project—the $11.8 million NCSD Wood Energy Facility. It will generate renewable energy from locally sourced biomass, reduce wildfire risk and power Northstar’s Village core. CTA has provided not just funding, but a platform for leadership, innovation and collaboration; CTA is helping us turn climate ambition into tangible results.”

This spirit of partnership and shared purpose is what defines CTA. From major infrastructure developments to community-based engagement, CTA supports diverse initiatives that align with the region’s climate goals. CTA welcomes all public agencies, businesses, individuals and community-based organizations to join CTA’s mission of carbon neutrality by becoming a charter member.

From energy innovation to sustainable mobility, CTA’s impact spans sectors. Engineering firm Sugarpine Engineering has leveraged its CTA membership to advance several major public projects. “We continue to engage with CTA because of the awareness it brings—of policy, funding and community enthusiasm,” said Mark Schlosser of Sugarpine. “We are working on projects influenced and inspired directly by our involvement in CTA, including the Town of Truckee’s Mobility Hub, the Town of Truckee’s EV Fleet, Nevada County’s EV Fleet, California Energy Commission’s Flexible Demand Appliance Standards Consulting project and more.”

As the Truckee-Tahoe region moves toward a resilient, low-carbon future, the Climate Transformation Alliance stands as a vital catalyst—aligning passion, policy and practical action. The alliance understands the path to net neutrality by 2045 is ambitious, but believes that together, this region is proving what’s possible when collaboration meets conviction.