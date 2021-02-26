Collaborative food rescue program launched in Truckee

Feed Truckee’s first five deliveries occurred in the past two weeks and successfully rescued 960 pounds of bread for human consumption.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Sierra Community House has seen demand for their Hunger Relief Services increase by 216%, going from serving 180 families per week to over 550 families.

Food rescue efforts are critical to reduce quantities of wasted food and address food insecurity, especially during COVID-19.

Keep Truckee Green is excited to announce a new partnership with Truckee Sourdough Company and Sierra Community House to create Feed Truckee, a new food recovery program. Keep Truckee Green, a division of the Town of Truckee, recruits and organizes volunteers to pick up surplus bread products from Truckee Sourdough and deliver them to Sierra Community House, a nonprofit that distributes food and fights hunger in the Truckee-Tahoe community.

Sierra Community House commented that the distributions have gone smoothly and that all of the bread was received by grateful community members.

Food rescue efforts are critical to reduce quantities of wasted food and address food insecurity, especially during COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic, Sierra Community House has seen demand for their Hunger Relief Services increase by 216%, going from serving 180 families per week to over 550 families. Meanwhile, 30-40% of food produced for human consumption in the United States is wasted. Efforts like Feed Truckee are small but critical steps towards building a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Keep Truckee Green wants to extend a huge thank you to its partners Truckee Sourdough and Sierra Community House for collaborating to make this project happen. Keep Truckee Green is looking for volunteer drivers to do the deliveries on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 9 – 9:30 a.m. This is a very minimal time commitment that has a big impact.

If you are interested in volunteering as a Food Rescuer, please visit the event page at keeptruckeegreen.org to learn more, sign the waiver and claim your shift. You will then be contacted with further details. Together we can tackle hunger and food waste.

Source: Feed Truckee