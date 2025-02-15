Collegiate standout earns coveted spot in 2025 PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship field

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Cole Rueck is heading to Truckee. After securing a victory at the 2025 Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase for the second consecutive year, Rueck has punched his ticket to the 2025 PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship, set to take place from July 14-20 at Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, California.

For Rueck, this milestone is yet another step in an already impressive collegiate career. The Boise State standout has solidified himself as a rising force in amateur golf, previously earning 2024 Scottish Open Qualifier status, clinching the 2023-24 Mountain West Individual Championship, and competing in the NCAA Stanford Regional as an individual. Now, he sets his sights on the Barracuda Championship—a tournament known for breathtaking Tahoe Mountain Club views and its Modified Stableford scoring format.

Unlike traditional stroke play, the Barracuda Championship is the only PGA TOUR event that uses the Modified Stableford format, a high-risk, high-reward system that encourages aggressive play. Rather than aiming for the lowest score, players strive for the highest point total—meaning birdies and eagles are rewarded, and bogeys won’t necessarily spell disaster.

It’s fast-paced, unpredictable, and thrilling for both players and fans. With a PGA TOUR card and crucial FedExCup points on the line, Rueck will be up against some of the best players looking to make statements on the PGA TOUR.