Collision between 6-year-old and Palisades Tahoe snowmobile

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe is reporting a collision that occurred over the weekend between a six-year-old athlete and one of their patrollers operating a snowmobile.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 1, resulting in the six-year-old sustaining a lower-body injury. The athlete was transported to Renown Medical Center in Reno where they received successful medical treatment, according to Palisades Tahoe. Other news outlets are reporting the patient was flown to the hospital via Care Flight and that the incident happened near the Big Blue lift.

The athlete was a part of the resort’s youth Mighty Mite skier program.

Palisades Tahoe provided, “Our hearts go out to the athlete and their family during this difficult time, and we are keeping them in our thoughts as they focus on recovery. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community as we conduct a thorough review of this incident.”