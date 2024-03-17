Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Marching towards prevention

As we enjoy the splendor of our ski community, it’s crucial to prioritize our health, especially during Colon Cancer Awareness Month. Colon cancer ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. What’s more alarming is its increasing occurrence among younger individuals. To combat this trend, here are 10 comprehensive tips for preventing colon cancer:

Tip #1: Limit Red and Processed Meats, Ultra-Processed Foods, and Sugary Beverages

One of the main reasons for people getting colon cancer at younger ages, is our unhealthy diet. A diet high in red and processed meats, ultra-processed foods, and sugary beverages has been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. To reduce your risk, limit these foods to less than weekly.

Tip #2: Eat a Variety of Fruits, Vegetables, Whole Grains, Beans, Nuts, and Seeds Daily

A diet that can help prevent colon cancer is one that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds. These foods are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that can protect against cancer. Aim for four servings of vegetables, and one serving of fruits, whole grains, beans, and nuts and seeds daily.

Tip #3: Move More

In addition to a healthy diet, being physically active is crucial. Aim for at least 12,000 steps daily. Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. Incorporating aerobic activities like walking, snowshoeing, or skiing can help achieve this goal.

Tip #4: Sit Less

Limiting sedentary activities, like sitting for long periods, can also help lower your risk. Try not to sit for longer than a total of eight hours daily, and break up periods of sitting that last longer than 30 minutes, by standing for a minute.

Tip #5: Maintain a healthy weight

Maintain a healthy weight. You can calculate your optimal body weight using an online body mass index (BMI) calculator. Your BMI should be less than 25; or less than 23 if you are Asian.

Tip #6: Maintain a normal blood sugar

Know your hemoglobin a1c – a test of your average blood sugar over the past 3 months – and keep that number under 5.7%. High blood sugar and diabetes increase risk of colon cancer.

Tip #7: Maintain a normal vitamin D level.

Ensure yourl vitamin D level is at least 30 ng/mL. Vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for colon cancer.

Tip #8: Avoid tobacco

Tobacco use increases the risk of many cancers, including colon cancer. For help with quitting tobacco – the most important thing you can do for your health – talk to your primary care provider.

Tip #9: Limit Alcohol

Consume no more than seven servings of alcohol per week to further reduce your risk of colon cancer.

Tip #10: Get Screened

While prevention is key, early detection is also critical. Screening for colon cancer with a colonoscopy starting at age 45, or earlier if you have a family history, can detect cancer early when it’s most treatable.

I urge you to take action to prevent colon cancer. Make positive changes in your diet and lifestyle, and don’t forget to see your primary care provider for screening. Together, we can lower the risk of colon cancer in our community and lead healthier, happier lives.

Stay healthy, stay active, and stay informed!

Dr. Nicholas Cohen, MD, is a board-certified family physician affiliated with the Tahoe Forest Health System. To book a visit with a primary care provider at Tahoe Forest, call (530) 582-6205.

