Comfort food; Dig into a hearty meal at these cozy eateries

I would be remiss to start an article on comfort food without acknowledging that one of the biggest factors in what makes certain dishes comforting is nostalgia. It could be a saucy bolognese you grew up eating in your grandma’s kitchen, or steaming bowls of Tonkatsu ramen that you slurped down with friends in carefree college days. But there are certainly many commonalities in comfort food that transcend cuisines; think warm, carby, often fatty dishes that fill the belly and leave you full for hours. And after a day out exploring Tahoe this winter, what more could you ask for?

Donner Lake Kitchen / Truckee

There’s no shortage of nostalgia at Donner Lake Kitchen, which has been serving up homey breakfast and lunch since the 1970s. Located across from its namesake lake in Truckee, the family-owned restaurant is beloved for classic diner dishes like fully-loaded huevos rancheros, heaped with seasoned beans, chorizo, and ample toppings. Tuck into large portions of biscuits and gravy (add fried jalapenos for a kick) or benedicts topped with fried chicken or real snow crab. Scrambles, flapjacks and breakfast sandwiches come off the griddle standard or with a twist and are best washed down with a bacon bloody mary.

Donner Lake Kitchen’s heaping portions of huevos rancheros keep regulars coming in week after week. Photo / Donner Lake Kitchen

Fat Cat Bar and Grill / Tahoe City

Fat Cat Bar and Grill knows how to burger. From whiskey-glazed with blue cheese to smoked gouda and caramelized apple, patties get the star treatment at this Tahoe City joint. Buffalo mac’n’cheese balls; fries topped with crawfish tail, cheese and red pepper aioli; and a saucy cheesesteak are other standout items on the menu, which prides itself on using elevated ingredients in classic fare.

Fat Cat Bar and Grill in Tahoe City is beloved for its range of creative burgers. Photo / Fat Cat Bar and Grill

Austin’s / Incline Village

Chicken fried steak, smothered meatloaf, and Wagyu beef sliders are staples of the hearty meat section at Austin’s Restaurant and Bar in Incline Village where the from-scratch kitchen has been pumping out local favorites for over two decades. Though the seared ahi sandwich and robust salad section are nothing to sneer at, if you’re looking for “comfort food for the soul,” as the eatery’s tagline boasts, dig into their buttermilk fries loaded with homemade chili, cheese and sour cream, or the always-reliable tuna melt made on local sourdough bread.

Chicken-fried steak is a local favorite at Austin’s in Incline Village. Photo / Austin’s

Lotus Pho / South Lake Tahoe

The delicate-yet-flavorful broth of Vietnamese pho, wafting scents of cinnamon, cardamom and star anise, is the perfect vehicle for rice noodles, thinly sliced meat, bean sprouts and fresh herbs — and Lotus Pho in South Lake Tahoe knows how to deliver. Whether you opt for rare steak and brisket or shrimp in your pho, you can’t go wrong with a side of deep fried potstickers and sweet and sour tofu.

Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen / South Lake Tahoe

Dunk freshly made naan or roti into creamy lamb korma or saag paneer at Shangrila Himalayan Kitchen, a family-owned restaurant churning out Nepalese and Indian cuisine in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Start the meal with a round of momos, Nepalese dumplings stuffed with aromatics and chicken or vegetables, which are a locals’ favorite at the colorful restaurant. The spice-laden dishes — or perhaps a piping hot cup of Himalayan chai — are sure to warm you up after an afternoon on the slopes.

Editor’s note: This article orginially appeared in the Winter 2024 edition of Tahoe Magazine.