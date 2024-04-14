Commitment to continuous improvement: Reflecting on our approach to parking and traffic mitigation (Opinion)

Traffic congestion and parking challenges are not new to Tahoe, and this winter, both Heavenly Mountain Resort and Northstar California Resort implemented changes to our approach to managing roads accessing our resorts, along with parking overall, during our busiest times on weekends and peak periods. This new system for both resorts is supported by parking reservations at these key times, along with a mix of free, paid, and carpool incentive components. This change came after careful consideration and taking deep dives into our parking practices and traffic patterns – all with the goal of addressing these issues and improving the experience for our guests, employees, and our community.

Ultimately, our goal has been to shift behaviors, improve our roads and environment, and improve the experience of our guests, employees, and communities.

Of course, the work is not done and there will always be room for improvement – but before we ask ourselves, “what’s next,” we find ourselves taking a pause to reflect on yet another momentous winter season, including celebrating the progress our region has made with respect to road congestion and traffic and the positive outcomes we’ve witnessed as a result.

At both Heavenly and Northstar, carpooling was highly utilized. Of reservations available in lots with a carpool incentive, we saw 65% of guests at Heavenly and 62% of guests at Northstar paid $0 due to carpooling with 4+ passengers per vehicle. At Heavenly, the overall guest satisfaction with the arrivals and parking experience improved by 16%, and Northstar improved by 14%. We also saw a 60% reduction in frequency and severity of travel time delays at Heavenly’s California Base Area and a 48% reduction at Northstar during two of our busiest months of the winter season – January and February – compared to last year.

Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood remain committed to reinvesting in the arrivals and parking experience for our guests, employees, and communities. This year, there was a particular focus on micro transit, with Northstar’s Village Transit App seeing greater utilization. This app acts as a ridesharing service for guests and the local Northstar neighborhood, ultimately freeing up parking spots. Heavenly continues to work with local partners to support the Lake Link initiative, and we also added more shuttles to our resort fleet this season, which reduced wait times, especially during weekends and peak periods.

First and foremost, we want to express our sincerest gratitude for the support and active participation in the parking initiatives that have contributed to these successes – and learnings. From our dedicated employees to our loyal guests and the broader community, your involvement has been invaluable.

We are especially thankful for the endless and meaningful opportunities to collaborate with community partners across the region, as well as industry experts, in our ongoing commitment to finding innovative solutions to the challenges we face. This collaborative spirit remains crucial as we continue striving for improvements and has enabled us to achieve tangible results that have made significant impacts.

It’s important to acknowledge that progress is a journey, and we are continuing to learn and shift our approach to road congestion and parking as we go. We are committed to that ongoing evolution in service of what’s best for our community, resorts, and guests. As North Tahoe Community Alliance President & CEO Tony Karwowski recently said in his own contributed piece about this topic, it really is “progress over perfection,” and we are all in this together.

As we look to the future, we remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this region; we remain dedicated to our mission of providing exceptional experiences while preserving the natural beauty of the Tahoe region; and we remain committed to listening to feedback, learning from our experiences, and evolving to meet the needs of our guests, employees, and communities.

Tom Fortune, VP & COO of Heavenly and Vail Resorts Tahoe Region

Amy Ohran, VP & GM of Northstar