Community and connection this Thanksgiving

As the chill of winter settles into our little mountain town, I can’t help but reflect on what makes this community so unique. Truckee is more than a place to live, it is a way of life. The types of people that are drawn to this community are drawn here because they can feel something special about this place. It is not for the faint of heart, and sometimes it can be overwhelming, but every day I think about how thankful I am to find myself calling this place home. As someone who has worked closely with local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and countless community members, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the magic that happens when people come together with a shared purpose.

From hosting ribbon cuttings for new businesses to organizing community events and highlighting the stories that make Truckee unique, my work has been driven by a deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve this town. As I enter my third year as the Truckee Chamber CEO and a full-time resident, I am struck by how effortless it is for this community to come together when needed. A large part of my job is problem-solving and while we definitely have yet to solve all our problems, I am grateful for the community leaders who have stepped up to tackle complex issues and am thankful I get to be a part of those teams.

This past year has been a whirlwind of activity, and I want to take a moment to recognize the incredible work of the Truckee Chamber team. From launching new initiatives to enhance member benefits to organizing impactful events and diving into workforce development work , our team has worked tirelessly to serve the needs of our community. They have juggled countless moving pieces, coordinated with diverse stakeholders, and remained dedicated to ensuring that every program, event, and outreach effort reflects the heart of Truckee. Their passion and commitment have been nothing short of inspiring, and I am deeply grateful to work alongside such a talented and hardworking group.

On a personal note, I have been lucky enough this year to grow a true group of friends. Moving to a new place is daunting, but in Truckee, I’ve found a community of like-minded, supportive, and inspiring individuals who have become my anchor. Whether it’s sharing a laugh during a busy workday, lending a helping hand when it’s needed most, or simply being there for each other during life’s ups and downs, these connections have made all the difference in helping me stay grounded throughout this last year.

As we head into another winter season, I want to remind you to pause and reflect on what you have accomplished this year and who you are thankful for. I’m thankful for every person I’ve worked with, every event that brought us closer, and every idea that sparked new possibilities. This town has a way of inspiring all of us to be a little more fearless, a little more collaborative, and a lot more connected.