Community Block Party coming to Downtown Truckee Sept. 18

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Town of Truckee will host its first-ever Truckee Community Block Party, bringing together local resources, culture and neighborly connection.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. outside the Truckee Train Depot in downtown Truckee.

“We’re excited to do something a little different this year by creating a casual, welcoming space where neighbors can discover resources, build relationships and celebrate the spirit of our town,” said Town Manager Jen Callaway.

Attendees can enjoy local food trucks, live music and performances, art displays, free raffles, games, crafts and face painting, extended downtown shopping hours, and free neighborhood shuttles. A bike valet will be available through the Truckee Trails Foundation.

The event also offers opportunities to connect with more than 30 local nonprofits, service providers and community organizations.

“The Truckee Community Block Party is more than just a celebration — it’s a chance for our entire community to welcome the fall season together, share great food, cheer on youth performers and hometown talent, and meet the people behind the programs and services that support Truckee,” Callaway said.

Spanish interpretation and materials will be provided. For more information and updates, visit http://www.townoftruckee.gov/TruckeeBlockParty .