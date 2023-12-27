Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee launches health needs survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee requests resident participation in a confidential survey. The survey will measure quality of life, community engagement, and behavioral health needs. Your participation will help local organizations develop programs to better address the health needs of our community members. The survey is open now until February 16, 2024.

Responding to data gathered in past surveys, our region has bolstered mental health treatment, ran community campaigns to reduce stigma around mental health and seeking help, and significantly raised awareness of the available mental health resources.

“Data and stories from the community help inform policy and funding decisions as well as collaborative efforts. By taking this survey, you provide vital information that we use to create a comprehensive picture of our region’s needs. This helps us address and prevent mental health issues as well as provide pivotal treatment to our community members who need a little extra support throughout the year,” said Kristina Kind, CCTT Program Director.

To participate, visit http://www.prcsurvey.com/begin/NorthTahoe2024 or find the survey on http://www.ttcf.net . CCTT is also partnering with the national research firm PRC to conduct 350 phone surveys in the region between January and February. Households will be selected at random, and the survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete.

This is a follow up to the 2020 and 2022 Community Engagement & Behavioral Health Survey. The information will be valuable data used to identify any community health trends and support CCTT’s recently released Regional Behavioral Health Roadmap (found at http://www.ttcf.net/resources/ ).