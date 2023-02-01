Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee to host Narcan training workshop

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee is hosting an Opioid Overdose and Narcan Training with Shannon Decker of The Speedy Foundation and on behalf of Nevada County Public Health.

During the training, attendees with:

Learn the background and causes of opioid overdoses

Discuss the harm reduction approach

Identify the signs and symptoms of opioid overdoses

Learn how to use Narcan™

Learn how to use fentanyl test strips

Learn about opioid overdose prevention resources in our community

Everyone who completes this training will receive a free dose of Narcan.

Ahead of the training, please consider spending 15-20 minutes reviewing these two videos for background information on the history of opioid use in the US as well as the science of addiction:

The training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 9-9:30 a.m. It can be attended in person in the Truckee Town Council Chambers or on zoom.

Register to attend in person here

Register to attend on Zoom here

Following the training, CCTT will host their February Resource Sharing Meeting. The meeting, Race and Equity 3 Part Training Series with Franklin Hysten, will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

During the session, attendees will develop common language of equity, inequity and the social identities that are targets and privileged by these dynamics, engage peers in a conversation that explores what gets in the way of implementation of our DEI vision, and develop language we can use at work to individually interrupt non-inclusive or oppressive language.

Please reach out to kristina@ttcf.net if you have any questions. Spanish interpretation will be offered on Zoom.