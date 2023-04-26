Community Collaborative to host seminar during Mental Health Awareness Month

TRUCKEE, Calif. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Community Collaborative of Tahoe Truckee May 2 Resource Sharing meeting is partnering with the Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Shannon Decker of the Speedy Foundation and Ali Borowsky of Find Your Anchor will teach attendees about safety planning and how to support someone who is experiencing crisis.

The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Truckee Town Hall, Council Chambers,10183 Truckee Airport Rd.

For those who can’t attend in person, recordings will be available following the meeting on CCTT’s website .