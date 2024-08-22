Community discourse surrounds large-scale development proposal in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A lively discussion has arisen over a notable development project on Jibboom Street. The proposal, “The Residences at Jibboom Street,” has prompted a thorough examination of its potential impact on the town’s historic district and its alignment with local guidelines.

Jennifer Bloomfield, a local resident, has expressed strong concerns about the project’s scale, stating, “The mass and scale of the project, as currently proposed, remains unacceptable. The treatment of High Street by Building D is mean-spirited and could become hazardous, affecting sightlines coming down the hill.”

Dan Cockrum, a member of the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (HPAC), echoed similar apprehensions. “This is the largest project ever proposed within a Truckee Historic District,” he said. “As concluded in the HPAC’s review on July 10, the project’s mass and scale are not appropriate for this site and fail to meet the town’s Historic Design Guidelines. While some buildings received support, Building D was deemed too large and requires a redesign to reduce its overall mass and height.” Cockrum stressed that adherence to objective standards is crucial to preserving the integrity of historic districts.

Critics have expressed concerns regarding the developer’s outreach efforts. Some residents feel that the pre-design neighborhood engagement may not have been as thorough as desired. Additionally, there are worries that the scale of the project could impact the town’s historic character and potentially obstruct views.

Despite these concerns, Sean Whelan, the developer, maintains that the project has significant community backing. “The support letters I’ve received far outweigh the opposition,” he said. Whelan, with a history of local housing projects since 2014, emphasizes that the development aligns with the town’s strategic priorities and complies with California’s housing laws.

“Growth is inevitable and the question becomes, where do you want it to happen? On a blighted dirt lot or a new subdivision on the outskirts of town? If you do not support this project, what exactly do you support?” Whelan said.

The project, planned for a lot formerly occupied by an old motel, seeks to revitalize a blighted dirt lot into a mixed-use community featuring 62 residential units and 3,339 square feet of commercial space. Originally proposed with 83 units, Whelan reduced both the number of units and the overall massing by a third in response to community feedback. The redesigned plan includes 15 studios, 23 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-bedroom units. Additionally, it offers 69 parking spaces—exceeding the required 44—and includes infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

Kurt Reinkens, principal architect at MWA, Inc., where we’re developing the Jibboom mixed-use project. With deep ties to Truckee since 1988, I co-founded MWA, Inc. and have been involved in numerous local projects, including The Porter Simon Building and The Tin Garage.

Whelan highlights that the project addresses several key concerns: it includes 30 affordable and workforce housing units, surpassing the required number, and meets stringent environmental standards. The development leverages California’s Density Bonus Law and Housing Accountability Act to increase the number of affordable units and streamline the approval process.

“We are doing our best to balance the needs for housing, neighbors’ concerns, impacts on the historic district, scenic views, traffic, quality architecture, and snow country design, all while providing essential housing for workers,” said Reinkens

According to Reinkens, the Jibboom project, redesigned after earlier plans were rejected, aims to harmonize with Truckee’s eclectic downtown. The design includes Building A, which features a residential structure with a 2.5-story frontage; Building B, with a brick design inspired by historic architecture; Building C, showcasing brick “block architecture”; and Building D, utilizing industrial materials and incorporating a public gathering area.

The project’s journey has not been without hurdles. The developer has faced delays due to the lengthy entitlement process, high fees, and community resistance. Whelan has leveraged state legislation to expedite the process.

The Town Council reviewed the project on Aug. 13, and unanimously authorized the historical redesignation.

Background on Developer Sean Whelan

Sean Whelan, a Tahoe City resident since 2011, has a history of developing workforce housing in the region. His previous projects include the conversion of the Cottage Hotel and Dollar Hill Apartments into rental units for local workers. With a commitment to addressing the housing shortage and navigating complex local regulations, Whelan’s approach has faced both community scrutiny and support.

“I am trying to do the right thing and I’ve demonstrated that I’ve done it before,” Whelan said.

The Jibboom project is set to break ground late 2025 or early spring of 2026.

