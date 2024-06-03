Community events scheduled to gather feedback for new Truckee Library design

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As part of the ongoing efforts to enrich community involvement in the development of the new Truckee Regional Library, the Core Partners (Nevada County, Town of Truckee and Friends of the Truckee Library) are excited to announce a series of in-person engagement events throughout June and July, inviting residents to contribute their ideas and feedback toward the design of the new library.

“The new Truckee Regional Library project presents an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and shape a space that reflects our unique identity and serves the diverse needs of our residents,” April Cole, Friends of the Truckee Library Campaign Director. “We’re committed to ensuring that this new library truly becomes a hub for learning, innovation, and connection in Truckee.”

The in-person community engagement events are scheduled as follows:

June 22 – Truckee-Tahoe Airport Airshow & Family Festival

June 27 – Truckee Thursdays

July 10 – Music at the Park

These events will provide residents with a platform to share their vision for the new library, offer input on desired features and amenities, and engage in meaningful dialogue with project organizers and designers.

Our goal is to create a space that not only meets the current needs of our community but also anticipates and adapts to future changes and challenges. By actively involving residents in the design process, we can ensure that the new Truckee Regional Library reflects the values, aspirations, and priorities of our community.

“Gathering feedback at these upcoming engagement events is vital in the design process and ensures that the design team hears different perspectives and needs. We want to ensure that the space is inclusive and meets the needs of our active, diverse community now and in the future.” Truckee Mayor, David Polivy.

Following the initial round of engagement events, additional opportunities for community input will be available in the coming months, as the project progresses. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and engaged through the Friends of the Truckee Library’s official channels and website.

“Libraries serve as important community hubs. The community’s input helps us bring a new library from vision to reality, ensuring it meets our regional needs. ” Nevada County District 5 Supervisor, Hardy Bullock.

For more information and updates on the new Truckee Regional Library project, including details on upcoming engagement events, please visit http://www.truckeefol.org . To participate in the community engagement survey online, please visit https://www.surveyhero.com/c/TruckeeCommunitySurveyRound1