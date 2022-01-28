Community gives thanks to local firefighters

Firefighters, hotshots, EMTs and first responders can enjoy a free day of skiing and riding at Homewood Mountain Resort this Sunday.

“Going through all the fires and flames requires a brave heart… many of us in the Tahoe region and throughout California were touched by the effects of wildfire last year,” Homewood officials said in a press release. “We can never repay our firefighters and first responders for the hard work and sacrifices they made while battling the blazes, but as a token of our appreciation we’re giving away 200 lift tickets.”

Laura Brown, public information officer for the Truckee Fire District, and some district firefighters are expected to attend.

“We’re super stoked that Homewood would send out that invitation,” Brown said. “I’m super appreciative that we have the opportunity to go over there. It’s more and more difficult with ticket prices and everything to be able to go skiing, so it’s really thoughtful and we appreciate it so much,” Brown said.

Brown said many have tried over the past year to show their appreciation for the firefighters who go out of their way to protect the community.





“I feel like a lot of people really want to show their appreciation, and they feel like sometimes it needs to be done by bringing food or treats,” Brown said.

Brown said that due to COVID-19 risks, the fire station has not been taking visitors. As a result some members of the community have tried to drop food off for the fire station. However, many of those who work at the fire district have dietary restrictions and are not always able to accept the offerings from the community.

“Vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto, gluten free, non-dairy – you name it,” Brown said. “So pizza, cookies, and ice cream doesn’t always work.”

Instead, Brown said the best gift to give a local firefighter is a heartfelt letter of gratitude.

Many organizations, families, and students have written cards to the fire district.

“It’s such a unique field of work and we have to be able to diffuse so many problems,” Brown said. “You have to be a jack of all trades and a master of none, and this area is no different in that we could have everything on a daily basis from someone needing help across the street, to a plane crashing, to a ski area medical transport, to Highway 80 vehicle crashes.”

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com