Community input sought for Tahoe Truckee regional housing needs survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Mountain Housing Council of Tahoe Truckee, a project of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, on Wednesday launched a new housing survey for employers and employees as part of an updated assessment of the region’s housing needs.

Survey results will provide an update on the key findings of the 2016 and 2021 Truckee North Tahoe Regional Workforce Housing Needs Assessment and assess more immediate housing needs. The results will also assist MHC partner agencies in updating housing policy and developing appropriate housing strategies specific to resident, in-commuting, seasonal and unhoused populations.

“The first study in 2016 defined the housing problem in our region and was the catalyst for launching Mountain Housing Council,” said Stacy Caldwell, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation CEO. “This study will give us important trend line data. It is crucial in helping our local governments, employers, and others prioritize what will best serve our local communities and their full-time, long-term housing needs.”

The survey will be open through May 15, and can be accessed in Spanish and English through the MHC website at https://www.mountainhousingcouncil.org/press-release-2023-regional-housing-needs-survey-launched/ .

The MHC has contracted with Economic & Planning Systems, Inc. to conduct the surveys. General results will be shared anonymously/confidentially, and be made available on MHC’s website at http://www.mountainhousingcouncil.org .

The Mountain Housing Council was started in 2017 and is a regional collaboration of 29 partners dedicated to accelerating housing solutions for Tahoe Truckee’s workforce. MHC seeks to ensure everyone working and living in the North Tahoe/Truckee region has access to diverse and quality housing. In 2017, MHC developed an achievable local housing framework to define the range of unmet housing needs in the region and to show that there is a significant gap between income levels and housing prices. For more information about MHC visit http://www.mountainhousingcouncil.org .

Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation is committed to connecting people and opportunities, generating resources to build a more caring, creative, and effective community.

For more information about TTCF visit http://www.ttcf.net .