Community invited to participate in the next North Lake Tahoe parking management meeting, July 22

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Placer County officials are inviting the public to share their input this month on the implementation of the parking management program in North Lake Tahoe. The county is hosting the next virtual community meeting on Tuesday, July 22, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature a presentation from the program consultant team with an open question-and-answer session with residents at the end of the meeting.

Key updates will be provided on the paid parking program, paid parking options, occupancy data from holiday weekends, plus summer traffic and efficiency numbers and opportunities for the public to help shape the future of the program. This meeting is the second of four community sessions scheduled around the Summer 2025 program, with additional meetings anticipated in September and November.

“Continuing our efforts to build a parking management system that serves our community, we’re excited to offer another opportunity for your input,” said Placer County Public Works Deputy Director Jared Deck. “We truly value the insights we receive from residents and the public. Your feedback has shaped the program so far and we remain committed to ongoing improvements that reduce congestion for residents, encourage alternative transportation for visitors and improve parking access for local businesses.”

Members of the public can also engage with the Parking Management Program on the county’s Engage Placer website here: https://engage.placer.ca.gov/parking-management-program .

The North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program was initiated using transient occupancy tax funding through the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program in partnership with Placer and the North Tahoe Community Alliance. Over $1M has been provided to cover capital costs, operations and maintenance, as well as enforcement of the program.

Learn more about the Parking Management Program here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/8857/Parking-Management-Program .

Register to attend on Zoom by clicking here .