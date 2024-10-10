Community invited to Placer zoning text amendment town hall Oct. 15

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Community Development Resource Agency is inviting the community to hear a presentation and provide feedback on proposed county code amendments during a town hall meeting Oct. 15.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Planning Commission Chambers, 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. It will also be broadcast via Zoom.

The county’s zoning ordinance – a local law that regulates how land and buildings can be used in specific areas in the county – is updated periodically to clarify ambiguous or conflicting sections, comply with new laws and regulations, address emerging technologies or trends and correct errors or inconsistencies. Staff will provide a presentation on the potential amendments, explain the process for the amendments and receive community feedback.

The last time Placer’s ordinance was updated was in 2022. The potential amendments include changes to Chapter 9: Peace, Safety and Welfare and Chapter 17: Zoning.

“This is an important opportunity for the Placer County community to better understand and provide input into our local zoning requirements,” said Kally Kedinger-Cecil, a supervising planner.

The full agenda for the town hall meeting can be accessed by clicking here .