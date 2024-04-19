Community kicks off Truckee Little League season in style
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Trucks decorated in balloons, banners, and flags, filled with little league teams made their way down Donner Pass Road Saturday morning, April 13.
The annual opening day parade ventured from the high school to the courthouse and looped back to the high school for a rally, kicking off the 66th season for the Truckee Little League.
The Truckee Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and Truckee Fire Protection District escorted the procession of 38 teams. Care Flight topped off the event with a fly over.
Truckee Boy Scout Troop 267 presented flags as Anya Kraunz sang the national anthem.
The community wide event has taken place annually since around the time of the Truckee Little League’s establishment in 1958.
Carrying on the historic tradition isn’t the only way the community has gotten involved. This year, the league’s events will utilize over 150 volunteers. The over $57,500 in board raised funds provided new equipment and covered field usage fees.
For four years running, Ryan and Shannon Parish with the Grocery Outlet have been the league’s title sponsor.
Tahoe Forest Hospital donated over 150 new helmets for players and the league will fashion new All-Star uniforms, thanks to sponsor Sierra Con.
New to this year, the league has added softball with Woodward as the title sponsor. 70 girls have signed up to compete. They will compete against North Tahoe’s softball team as well as Incline’s team.
The league, consisting of 435 players, kicks off games this weekend with an opening tournament at Golden Eagle on Sunday.
