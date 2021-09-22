Community meeting to be held regarding Truckee River access

A meeting set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tahoe Forest Church, 10315 Hirschdale Road, Truckee, will address concerns of both landowners and people who recreate in the area of the Hirschdale Bridge.

Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock has been getting complaints since January, when he took office, of “… people driving down the road leaving trash, sleeping in their cars, partying, starting fires, shooting guns … so the landowners in the area brought those concerns to my attention, and then I worked closely with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to see about getting additional patrols out there.”

The spot is popular for fishing, rafting, and kayaking during the summer.

Bullock said there also were complaints about no trespassing signs being put up on the county road, which was when he became involved with looking at the restrictions to the access and use on the property adjacent to the river.

“The issue is that the county owns a portion of the road in Hirschdale,” Bullock said.

“Keep out” signs posted beside the Truckee River in Hirschdale.

Elizabeth White

The main goal of the meeting will be to provide information to the public regarding access rights and hear their concerns, and then eventually in a later meeting to find a community-driven solution to the issue. This meeting will be open to the public and will also be live streamed on the Supervisors Facebook Page — http://www.facebook.com/SupervisorHardyBullock .

Elizabeth White is a staff writer for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com