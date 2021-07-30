Community members applaud Senators Feinstein, Padilla for supporting bipartisan bill related to agriculture, climate

On June 24, the U.S. Senate passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority the Growing Climate Solutions Act, legislation to help farmers, ranchers and foresters get paid for sequestering carbon on their land. The bill passed by a vote of 92 to 8, with California’s Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla voting in favor.

The bill now awaits action in the House.

The bipartisan effort was led by sponsors Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) along with more than 50 other cosponsors, including Senator Feinstein.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which has 55 chapters in California and more than 180,000 volunteers nationwide, has supported this legislation since its initial introduction. Volunteers have brought it up in hundreds of lobby meetings in recent years, and they sent 4,532 messages about the bill to Senate offices in May alone.

“We are happy Citizens’ Climate Lobby was able to play a role in advancing this positive and pragmatic legislation, and we’re proud that it has passed with such overwhelming bipartisan support,” said Danny Richter, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Vice President of Government Affairs.





“We are thrilled that Senators Feinstein and Padilla have voted in support of this bipartisan climate bill, and we’re grateful for their leadership,” said Deirdre Henderson, co-leader of the North Tahoe Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “Farmers, ranchers and growers are very important in California, and this bill will help them thrive while being more sustainable. We are particularly grateful for the bipartisanship shown by the U.S. Senate. We hope passing this bill will be a stepping stone to bipartisan cooperation on the carbon pricing we need to most effectively address the climate emergency that is becoming more apparent every day.”

“In times like these, Americans need to see that our elected leaders can work together to solve our biggest problems,” said Mark Reynolds, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Executive Director. “The passage of this bill is an encouraging example of productive bipartisan effort on climate.”

The Growing Climate Solutions Act will help farmers and foresters become part of the climate solution by providing the technical assistance to help them access carbon credit markets so they can be paid for climate-smart practices that sequester carbon. The bill has broad support from over 60 leading agricultural and environmental organizations.

Farmers have the potential to play a major role in mitigating climate change. They are also the backbone of America’s food supply, and they have suffered as COVID-19 has upended every step of the way we get food on our tables. This legislation will help producers here in California and across the country financially, while incentivizing them to make their operations more sustainable.

Source: Citizens’ Climate Lobby