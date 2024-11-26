Community members invited to help shape the future of North Lake Tahoe at next Discover & Discuss community event

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County is inviting the public and regional stakeholders to Discover and Discuss: Projects and Programs Shaping the Future of North Lake Tahoe on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Granlibakken Resort (725 Granlibakken Road) in Tahoe City.

Community members are invited to join county staff and community partners at this open-house style event to learn more and provide feedback about impactful projects and programs in the region aimed at supporting a healthy and vibrant community.

Attendees will be able to talk with project experts about the county’s snow removal operations, upcoming infrastructure projects aimed at improving traffic, policy and program updates to enhance workforce housing opportunities, as well as local trash, recycling and green waste programs and more.

“These events are very interactive and a great opportunity for community members to have quality time with our staff and partners to dive deeper into projects and programs and share their thoughts,” said Placer’s Deputy County Executive Officer Stephanie Holloway. “This is our second installment of this community workshop, and we saw more than 100 people attend the last one in Kings Beach. We know events like this are key to sharing new and important information with our community and really get everyone involved.”

District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson will be in attendance and will host a table to meet with residents and answer questions. Placer County will also host a booth highlighting its new Engage Placer community website, which highlights a handful of projects and programs in North Lake Tahoe that are open for public input.

Food and beverages will be provided and Spanish interpretation will be available, as well. A coloring station will be set up for children to ensure families can attend.

Registration is not required for event attendees and residents are welcome to come at any point throughout the evening.

For more information, click here .