Community of Writers to host reading

On Thursday, June 23, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Community of Writers Annual Poetry Workshop will invite the public in-person and via live-stream to enjoy a reading of published and unpublished works by participating poets, featuring some of the finest voices in contemporary poetry: Robert Hass, Matthew Zapruder, Brenda Hillman, Major Jackson, Ada Limón, and special guest Sharon Olds. Some of the poems will have been written during the workshop in Olympic Valley just days before and the reading will take place in an outdoor setting with a view of the majestic mountains of Olympic Valley to mark the workshop’s return to the Community of Writers’ home after two years of meeting online. Books will be available for sale and signing, including “Why to These Rocks: 50 Years of Poems from the Community of Writers,” a recently published anthology of poems written over 50 years of summer poetry workshops. All proceeds benefit the 2023 Scholarship Fund, intended to facilitate the participating of poets who are talented, but who would otherwise be unable to attend.

General Admission is $25, $30 at the door. Student Admission (with ID) is $15, (without ID) $20. Proof of vaccination required for entry. To purchase tickets and enter for a chance to win free signed books, visit https://www.wildboundlive.com/events/poetryreading .

The Poetry Program at the Community of Writers is a week long-long workshop every June, created to allow poets to enjoy a sense of community and an atmosphere conducive to breaking through old habits, pushing inner boundaries, and uncovering truth. Notable alumni include Kazim Ali, Shangyang Fang, Blas Falconer, and Evie Shockley. For more information on applying for the 2023 poetry program, visit https://communityofwriters.org/workshops/poetry-workshop or email info@communityofwriters.org .

About the Community of Writers

The Community of Writers, formerly the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, was founded over five decades ago by California writers Blair Fuller and Oakley Hall, who wished to foster a literary culture in the West that would be conversant with the publishing establishment of the East Coast. For 50 summers, the Community of Writers has brought together poets and prose writers for separate weeks of workshops, individual conferences, lectures, panels, readings, and discussions of the craft and the business of writing. In an atmosphere of camaraderie and mutual support, writers receive guidance in refining their craft and moving them closer to achieving their goals.

