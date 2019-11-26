Community rallies in support of Tahoe’s bears, after recent trapping and killing

Community members gathered on the beach at Tahoe Vista Saturday in support of wild bears that live in the Tahoe area, after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife allowed a bear to be trapped and killed earlier this month.

“It’s amazing to see these people come out and support the bears,” said Megan McClintock, an organizer of the event. “It’s apparent that we care about the wildlife and I hope we continue to do so.”

Despite the negative impact the incident had on some community members, McClintock said the rally was meant to bring people together and educate them. She said she hopes to bring an annual bear rally to Tahoe to spread awareness of how to live properly with wild bears.

“As much as we love our bears I think we need to practice some tough love. That means not letting bears hang out by our house,” said McClintock

According to Bryant, executive director of the Bear League, a trap was set on Wildwood Drive in Tahoe Vista after a bear repeatedly got into the car of a homeowner. The trap was triggered by a bear at around 2 a.m. and was taken away early Friday morning.

The homeowner was granted a depredation permit by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to have the bear killed. The department issues depredation permits to homeowners with property damage caused by a bear. The permit allows a licensed trapper to set the trap and euthanize the bear, according to Peter Tira, information officer for the department.

The bear’s death sparked outrage in the community after the Bear League posted about the events on its Facebook page.

“Unfortunately we learn from tragedy and I think this will really help people be diligent in the future,” said McClintock.

